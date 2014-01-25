A Korea In Fashion

In the 1990s small stores moved in, which have been followed by major designers (the biggest six are Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Ferragamo, Fendi, and Christian Dior), lured by the growing appetite in South Korea for luxury goods. Korean fashion culture is developing very fast. Lots of Koreans are trying to express their own personality and sensibility with their clothes, said designer Lie Sang Bong, whose inspiration is often taken from Korean cultural motifs adapted to create East-meets-West looks worn by Lady Gaga and Lindsay Lohan, among others. When asked how Psys success has changed the fashion landscape in Korea, Lie San Bong says, A couple of months ago [the actor and Les Miserables star] Hugh Jackman was trying on a jacket that I gave him and asked, Is this Gangnam style? Gangnam Style was a great advertisement of Gangnam in Korea. Now a shoppers paradise, Gangnam is packed with swarms of young people dressed in expensive designer gear on the hipster drag of Garosugil.

Korean Fashion: 10 Style Stars To Watch (PHOTOS)

Korean fashion brand Basic House opens in Cebu

Tired of running into comfy T-shirts and button down shirts but just cant forgo your go-to pieces? Basic House got exactly what you need. You can add layer to these pieces to create texture, dimension and definitely attitude! Match it up with denims or colored chinos to keep things relaxed and casual. Basic House is where you find everyday essentials reinvented.

Celebrating Seollal in old Korean fashion

As it does every year, Gyeongbokgung Palace - Seoul's largest palace and the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty for more than 500 years - will organise a number of Seollal events during the holiday weekend for locals and foreigners, ranging from cultural performances to folk games. The jual jaket jepang most common folk games at the palace grounds include jegichagi (Korean hacky sack), tuho (arrow ring toss) and neoltwiggi (seesaw). The National Folk Museum of Korea is currently holding an exhibition in tribute to the Year of the Horse.

Korean "fast fashion" gains cachet in Asia

It has more than 2,000 outlets in China and earned $1.8 billion last year, building its growth on different fits and colours for consumers in 60 different regions. More recent fashion groups ride the coattails of the rising fortunes of K-Pop, Korean drama and celebrities like rapper Psy. "Right now, the biggest draw is the 'Made in Korea' label," said Yun Bum-suk, founder of fast fashion brand JEIKEI and wholesaler that yearly sells more than 3.5 million pairs of jeans in South Korea, China, Thailand and Vietnam. "Consumers in Southeast Asia tended to respond better to the exact colour and style they've seen in Korean dramas than to clothes modified to fit local tastes." At Singapore's Wheelock Place in the shopping district surrounding Orchard Road, a new flagship store for the Headline Seoul brand opened in late April. Its initial reception as a pop-up store in the Raffles Hotel last year was positive enough for founders to plan five more in Singapore and the Philippines and a shop in Malaysia to open later this year. CHAEBOLS TAKING NOTE Even units of conservative chaebols, or big business groups such as Samsung Group 's Cheil Industries Inc and LG Fashion Corp, are now shoring up their fast fashion brands and working on improving existing overseas stores' profitability to go toe-to-toe with global brands.