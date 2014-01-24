South Korean Fashion In Japan: Mixxo In The Footsteps Of Forever 21, H&m And Zara

Therefore, Mixxo, Forever 21, H&M and Zara focus heavily on responding quickly and producing an abundant flow of new fashion products in order to maintain their respective rich vitality. The power of fast-fashion in Tokyo can be seen by H&M and others entering the creme de la creme of fashion districts in this high octane city. Ginza in the past was firmly connected to exclusive boutiques and exquisite products. However, fast-fashion companies like H&M have entered the market of Ginza easily because of the nature of this company and its mass appeal. Of course, Ginza and the Yurakucho area are still known for exclusive brands but now the fast-fashion angle is altering the dynamics of Ginza. Likewise, H&M also responds naturally to the environment that it is located.

Delivering simple yet contemporary pieces that combine jaket jepang different styles and trends, fashion from Basic House will surely never go out of style. Take inspiration in achieving your style resolutions for 2014 with Basic Houses classic pieces that are tailored to fit everyones wardrobe needs. Mix and match pieces from the collection to keep your style fresh and chic.

In 2011, Lee Young Hee held a much-publicized fashion show of her modern take on hanbok on Dokdo, the island at the center of a territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan. While many in Korea are scandalized at Lee Young Hee's "anachronistic" designs of hanbok, the designer continues to push ahead with new takes that evoke the traditional silhouette. HIDE CAPTION Hanbok, Korean traditional dress, is always customized From measurements to fittings, final production takes around two weeks Carolina Herrera, Giorgio Armani and Miuccia Prada are hanbok fans (CNN) -- Compared with the Japanese kimono and Chinese cheongsam, Korea's traditional dress -- known as hanbok, and worn by women and men -- has remained under the international fashion radar. So much so that when Lee Young Hee, among South Korea's most renowned hanbok designers, showed her collection in Paris for the first time in 1993, most of the fashion press alluded to her silhouettes as "kimonos" -- to the horror of both the designer herself and everyone back in Seoul. The traditional Korean hanbok is being given a modern overhaul by popular designers.

Famed celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch who gave attendees a warm and inviting welcome as did Fashion Retailer Steven Alan. Designer Erin Fetherson, and Global Purchasing Companies Director Mercedes R. Gonzalez also made guest appearances.

Last year alone, as many as 38 brands disappeared from the market including Underwood and HarrisTone. Several upscale designer brands such as Choi Yeonok and Shin Jang Kyoung were pulled out of major department stores. Why is Uniqlo popular among clothes shoppers? That's simply because it sells high-quality items at lower prices. Customers can have great shopping experience at Uniqlo stores at the cost of a few dollars for a cotton T-shirt. They can choose items they want from wide selections.