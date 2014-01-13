Fresh Beginnings

(Isabel Marant for H&M tshirt, Isabel Marant skirt, C�line buckled mules and cuff, Goyard Saint Louis tote, OPI nail polish in Samoan Sand) So lucky to have freakish 80 degree weather in LA this week cause something about the tshirt by itself option is such a relief. One of the angles I took when shopping the H&M collection with just the slightest bit of foaming at the mouth was buying every white tshirt in sight, including ones that were targeted at other genders. Cut and opacity-wise, there was a lot going on that was perfect. The rolled sleeve version is super ideal for dressing down this main line structured piece along with all things Goyard that came away from Paris fashion week with me.

These were shows that were unafraid to take very honed in angles. The A Degree Fahrenheit show was executed completely in tangerine orange, Murua was Neverland whimsy complete with a crinoline parade, and Somarta ?s neutral toned kimono dresses were streamlined to perfection. My favorite was the last show I attended ? menswear line Sise by Seishin Matsui . Which was also the night of the typhoon that made drinking Moscow Mules at the top level of the Cerulean site web a pretty surreal experience (see the photo that is second to last). Imagine an outdoor show at night in a stadium with torrential rain coming down on all sides lit by chandeliers that were good at swinging eerily.